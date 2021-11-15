On TikTok, the case of a mislabeling in Bodega Aurrerá is going viral.

TikTok, the social network that became fashionable after the arrival of the pandemic, is being the space for a couple of users to report the case of mislabeling at Bodega Aurrerá.

At this point, it is no secret that social networks are no longer just platforms for chatting, but that, now, they are spaces for sharing all kinds of experiences.

It was probably the natural step for sites like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and, more recently, TikTok, that is, to become very powerful reporting instruments, capable of reaching millions of people through a simple post.

And it is that, many times, in the face of the late or no response from the competent authorities, it is more affective to make a complaint, either through a series of photographs or videos, in order for it to go viral and obtain attention due.

In times of The Good End or the Irresistible End, these types of complaints are more frequent, since many of the offers that are launched are not respected by the stores, which, of course, causes the discomfort of consumers and they decide to share their story through their social networks.

This is the case of a couple of Bodega Aurrerá consumers who, after a bad labeling, demand that the store respect the price that is marked in order to make their purchase.

Reported through TikTok, in their videos it is seen that they are about to buy pens and rubbers with a store value of 1 cent, a fact that motivates them to buy several units; However, the response of the store staff is that the price of both the pens and the rubbers is 1 peso, but, according to what can be seen in the videos, the store has them with a price of 1 penny.

@ johanaosorio26 Reply to @mavisselegna the story did not stop there friends, wait for the rest ?

The consumer, seeing the 1-cent label, had planned to take a large quantity of feathers, but, according to what can be seen in the records, the Bodega Aurrerá staff does not allow him to take such a quantity, claiming that, in In principle, the price is 1 peso and, in addition, you can not buy that much.

Following the refusal of the store staff, the TikTok user, @ johanaosorio26Together with his companion, they decided to file a complaint with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), exposing the store’s response.

At the beginning, Bodega Aurrerá proposes to take 30 pens and 30 rubbers respecting the price of 1 cent; however, in a second response, the store now offers to take 60 pens and 60 erasers at 1 cent each. This was announced by the tiktoker in two other videos:

Undoubtedly, it is a case in which the consumer has everything to win, this according to the Article 42 of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office, what does it say: “The supplier is obliged to deliver the good or supply the service in accordance with the terms and conditions offered or implicit in the advertising or information displayed, unless otherwise agreed or written consent of the consumer ”.

This case of mislabeling at Bodega Aurrerá is one of many that occur in various stores; It is not the first, of course, and it will not be the last, and respect for the customer is above that fault.

Now, thanks to social networks, they can publicize these cases and get the help they need, because, by going viral, the focus is constantly on brands.

