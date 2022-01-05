The Puerto Rican singer, Bad Bunny, started 2022 with a new twist in his strategy: leaving Instagram to move to TikTok.

At that point, talking about singers like J Balvin, Maluma, Bad Bunny, among others, is talking about music personalities that have become truly giants in media terms.

And, despite creating great controversy over the lyrics of their songs, reggaeton has become the dominant musical genre of the current pop scene, which is why we constantly see these artists, among others, leading the charts. of popularity in various parts of the world.

One of their strategies for these artists to have come this far is, without a doubt, their good handling of social networks, sites where each of them has created an interesting community with their followers.

To mention one example, J Balvin adopted TikTok to launch his most recent album, José, a fact that also served to publicize a new facet of the “Mi Gente” interpreter.

Now, who seems to be following in his footsteps is the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, who, surprisingly, deleted all his content on Instagram to move to the Chinese platform and, with it, start a new era in his career, at least that is what some of his fans have interpreted about such a decision.

Just a few days after opening your account, Bad Bunny already has more than five followers on TikTok, while his only video has collected more than 50 million views and more than 10 million likes.

@badbunny 2022, the “damn” thing is affectionate, I know that you will be a good year ??? ? original sound – Bad Bunny

So far, the specific reasons why Bad Bunny decided to leave Instagram to fully reach TikTok are not known, although various rumors have been handled, which point to a new stage for the singer.

Social media for artists

Be that as it may, what cannot be denied is that, for artists, social networks are the most essential platforms to make themselves known and, of course, to be in connection with what is happening in the world and with their followers.

Why TikTok?

Although it is true that the Chinese social network was launched in 2016, it was not until last year, when the pandemic was decreed around the world, that it began to gain popularity among the new generations.

To this day, when we talk about TikTok, we are talking about something that goes beyond being an application to share videos, but about a platform that, in addition to adding new users, has made very interesting commercial alliances.

A few months ago, the ByteDance platform managed to exceed one billion users, a fact that adds to the list of great feats that it has accumulated in five years of life.

Recently, as if this were not enough, TikTok unlocked another “trophy”, as according to the Internet 2021 Year in Review study signed by Cloudflare, the fashion social network has already surpassed the internet giant, Google, becoming the most popular site in the world.

This means that in just one year, the platform went from occupying the seventh place to being placed at the top, surpassing sites like Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple Netflix and Amazon.

For all these data, in reality, it is not surprising that Bad Bunny has moved to TikTok, since, even, everything indicates that the platform will continue to grow and unseat its competitors.

