After he rose to stardom for his viral skit “Harina”, the producer Backdoor seeks to diversify its proposal and integrate brands into its content as an advertising business plan.

It seems like yesterday and, although the video became popular in 2019, the comic sketch has generated musical parodies and reactions on social networks that so far are easily identified.

“Harina” has more than 57 million views and 2.5 million likes, but it is not the only video that has generated media impact within its stock of Youtube.

Now, the success of the viral channel is summarized in advertising, industry in which they will seek to revolutionize the methods used and offer a fresh touch of witty and disruptive comedy in market collaborations, Until now they have already achieved collaborations with companies such as Genomma Lab, Mercado Pago, Smartfit, Total Play, Neubox, among others.

“Another key that has made the project so well received with brands and the public had to do precisely with the choice of talent, from the scriptwriters to the actresses and actors who come from very different profiles,” said Maximiliano Sekkel , Brand Manager Director of Backdoor.

The production company had such a large and impressive reach that it reached more than 469 thousand followers on Instagram and one million on TikTok; however, its greatest and most recent achievement is its expansion to streaming, in the Prime Video catalog.

Today they continue to produce valuable and trending content, such as Ass, with more than 4 million views; Good citizen, with 2.6 million; Breathalyser, with 2 million; Cheated taquero. with 1.6 million; and Alleged, with 980 thousand.

Viral Sketch: “Flour”

Backdoor’s digital channel is one of the most sought after nationwide thanks to its imaginative comedy adapted to sketch formats that accommodate short videos of TikTok and Youtube.

“Backdoor’s proposal is distinguished by the tone it has used to address the issues and situations, something fundamental in its humor is to always take the oppressor as a joke subject and never the oppressed, beyond good and evil and political correctness, which is definitely not something we take care of, ”said Sekkel.

The channel, both in its Brazilian and Mexican versions, offers exaggerated parodies of very Latin American things. “Harina” was even a trend in Mexico and other Spanish-speaking countries for many months.

Ay, Papantla, your children fly!

They were Antonio Tabet, Fabio Porchat, Gregorio Duvivier, Ian SBF and Joao Vicente de Castro who decided to knock on doors in Brazilian media to promote a comedy network, but when rejected many times they decided to undertake Porta Dos Fundos; the multiplatform channel that today has 16 million subscribers and more than 5.1 billion views on YouTube alone.

In 2017 the young people and their new company were acquired by Viacom International Studios and they managed to stand out to such a level that they went on to win an International Emmy for a special produced by Netflix in 2019, the year they enter Mexico fully with Backdoor.

It did not take them a year to establish an audience in the country and generate a trend with their videos on YouTube, precisely because of their viral video “Flour”.

And it is that behind the laughter is a team of actors, scriptwriters and directors seeking to overturn the schemes and rules of comedy in Mexico … and they have succeeded. Backdoor skteches have already been streamed on platforms such as Netflix, Comedy Central, and Amazon Prime, but it is now where their niche has become centralized with Gen Z through TikTok.

