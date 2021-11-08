Would you buy a car if your infotainment system doesn’t have a touch screen? BMW is asking that question right now …

Remember when you had to operate the car radio by pressing annoying and unintuitive buttons on the dashboard? Well, I will surely touch you go back to the past, if you plan to buy a car BMW.

We live in strange times where the automotive industry is forced to experiment a regression in time, to be able to launch new vehicles.

BMW has confirmed that some of its new vehicles will not include a touch screen, due to the semiconductor and supply crisis.



The BMW X5 debuts more powerful mechanics and a hybrid version, but it is still one of the most impressive SUVs on the market.

As reported by the BMW spokesman, “This measure is the result of industry-wide supply chain issues that are impacting automotive manufacturing around the world and causing limitations on the availability of some features or options.“.

The German firm has confirmed that the following BMW vehicles that are manufactured from this week, they will not have a touch screen:

Series 3

Coupe and Convertible Series 4

The new 4 Series Gran Coupe, excluding i4

The current Z4

All versions of BMW X5, X6 and X7

Vehicles that do not have a touch screen will be assigned code 6UY in your serial number.

BMW is aware that this is detrimental to its customers, who will receive less functionality, so is going to offer a discount on these affected cars.

All customers who buy a BMW with the code 6UY, will receive $ 500 credit. We do not know what its equivalence will be in Europe.

These affected cars will come with the full infotainment system, but to drive it, instead of touching the screen the iDrive manual override system must be used.

We do not know to what extent this will affect Europe, and if in the future, when the semiconductor crisis passes, a touch screen will be able to be installed in the affected vehicles.