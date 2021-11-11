Back to basics: Ferrari designs a coupe inspired by the 50s

Ferrari looked to the past for inspiration to create a car that will be one of a kind: the BR20.

It is a coupe designed within the series One-off, which is made up of copies created to order. In this case, the client requested a car that would pay tribute to the sports cars of the 50s and 60s, with its elongated silhouettes, space for only two passengers and powerful engines of 12 cylinder.

AND Ferrari did.

READ ALSO: Here’s what you need to know about the next Ferrari Roma

He took as a base the platform of his wagon GTC4 Lusso, reduced the number of seats from four to two and developed an exterior with the purest style of a fastback, characterized by the soft drop of the roof at the rear.

The interiors also kept that retro nod, with leather upholstery in brown for the seats and contrasting stitching in silver.

Even in the rear of the vehicle, where the rear seats would be located, a trunk with a wooden lid and metal inserts was placed. carbon fiber.

The construction of this piece of engineering took just over a year, and it is that Ferrari takes series orders very seriously One-off. In fact, only one or two customers a year can request cars of this type and, to do so, they must first receive an invitation.