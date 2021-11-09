Back 4 Blood It has dazzled many gamers since its arrival in stores and on Xbox Game Pass. However, one of the most widespread criticisms has been related to the impossibility of progressing in the campaign playing alone, restricting it only to multiplayer games either locally or online.

It seems that from Turtle Rock Studios they have listened to the feedback from the fans, as they have announced on Twitter, Back 4 Blood will receive offline single player campaign support via free update.

Back 4 Blood already has six million players

According to the roadmap shared by the developers, this update would be on track for next month and it would be totally free. Looking ahead to 2022, we could expect more free content including new difficulty levels and a new cooperative campaign.

Back 4 Blood is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Microsoft Windows, in addition, it is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog. You can read our analysis written by Fran San Nicolás here.