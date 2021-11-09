During the last weeks millions of players have not stopped slaughtering zombies in Back 4 Blood, the new work of the creators of Left 4 Dead whose content will be expanded considerably over the next few weeks and also throughout 2022, as is well known. has revealed thanks to the roadmap that Turtle Rock Studios has laid out.

This has been announced that now in November an update will be published that will include a few fixes in the game and also a series of improvements. On the other hand, in December even more interesting new features will be introduced, including a mode to play the entire campaign alone, without the need to depend on more players for it.

Along with all this, they will arrive more new cards and unreleased types so far, as well as a scenario to put into practice our ability to annihilate zombies and also a new themed event, so the action looks like it is far from ending.





Above all, the latter is due to the fact that by 2022 there are many more surprises, such as a new level of difficulty, more cards, a completely new cooperative mode and many other improvements that will affect the gameplay. All this to settle the ground until it is launched Tunnels of Terror, which will be the first of the three paid expansions which is scheduled to be released next year.

New exterminators, zombies, cards and weapons are just some of the novelties that will bring us 39.99 euros, which is worth the season pass separately and with which you will have access to the other two expansions that will follow the same steps later.