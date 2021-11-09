Back 4 Blood Presents Its Post Launch News

The next free updates They will include a solo offline mode with campaign progression, a new difficulty level, a new co-op mode, all-new cards and card types, a holiday season event, and much more.

Coincidentally with ALAN WAKE, I have to analyze once again a game that fans have been waiting for a long time, in this case more than 12 years. Continuation, or rather, spiritual successor of the LEFT 4 DEAD saga, BACK 4 BLOOD puts us once again in teams of 4 players in scenarios full of zombies where communication and coordination are essential to survive, but adds new mechanics that change quite the panorama.



The roadmap also highlights the first expansion of the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, called Tunnels of Terror, which will be available next year. Tunnels of Terror will feature new story content, Cleaners and Infected playable, type of activity, weapons, cards and skins exclusive; and there is more information to be known in the future.

The Annual Pass includes Tunnels of Terror and two additional expansions now available, also as part of Back 4 Blood Deluxe Edition (digital only) and Back 4 Blood Ultimate Edition.

