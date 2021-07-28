There are less than three months until Back 4 Blood is officially launched and its managers, the company Turtle Rock Studios, do not stop showing their new multiplayer work inspired by Left 4 Dead in motion. Now Back 4 Blood offers new details about its open beta and does it through a new trailer in which they not only allow us to know this interesting information, but we also have a new opportunity to delve into one of the most anticipated proposals for the remainder of the year. You can see the aforementioned trailer just behind these lines.

As the video shows, the Open Beta of Back 4 Blood will feature two different maps, five Cleaners, six Swarmers, all the weapons and equipment that will be available in the final game and compatibility with crossplay and crossgen so that all users can enjoy the experience with friends, regardless of their platform of choice. The beta will start on August 12 and will end on the 16th of the same month, being able to access all those interested thanks to its status as an open test phase after as many closed.

Back 4 Blood will not have offline launch modes

Likewise, it should be remembered that the Californian study has already confirmed that those who pre-order Back 4 Blood will have early access to this beta, specifically from August 5 to 9. The multiplayer action and zombies title will be officially released on October 12 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms and will be available from first day on Xbox Game Pass, so all your subscribers will be able to enjoy your crazy cooperative action at no additional cost.