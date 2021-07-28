Back 4 Blood dates its open beta and is shown in a new trailer

Warner Bros. Games has unveiled a new trailer for Black 4 Blood, a title developed by Turtle Rock Studios that now shows the unbridled action of the cooperative and player versus player modes. Precisely, these are the modes that players will be able to try in the open beta, whose early access begins on August 5. Thus, the beta will include Horde, the new PvP mode in which two teams of four face each other in sets of three rounds and change from the side of the exterminators to that of the infected, as well as additional content of the campaign.

The open beta will begin on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC with a early access from August 5 to 9 for those who have reserved the game, while it will continue for the rest of the players from August 12 to 16.

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Content

Two maps for Horde, PvP mode

Two cooperative maps to exterminate the infected with your friends

Ability to play with Mom for the first time, as well as the rest of the Terminators: Evangelo, Holly, Walker and Hoffman

Possibility to play with up to six Infected variants in Horde: the Thug, the Vomiter, the Spitter, the Explosive, the Smasher, and the Stinger

Multiple weapons, numerous deck-building cards, and various Infected to kill

The Fort Hope Community Center

<br>

Know more: E3 2021: New Trailer for Back 4 Blood’s competitive mode



Back 4 Blood is a cooperative zombie shooter game and in the first person of the creators of Left 4 Dead, now offering a dynamic, versatile and frenetic game experience at times. The game’s story begins right after the catastrophic outbreak of a parasitic worm that infects, or kills, most of humanity. The title will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on October 12 ° of 2021.