Back 4 Blood confirmed free and paid content for 2021 and 2022: It will be playable offline!

Back 4 Blood, the newest from Turtle Rock Studios, announces the roadmap for the next few months. We tell you everything that will come to the cooperative shooter, in this note!

Back 4 Blood, the spiritual sequel to Left 4 Dead 2, is now available for players to form groups with friends and take out hordes of zombies with shotguns, pistols and baseball bats. And if the experience falls short, Warner Bros Games announced new content for the next few months through a 2022 roadmap.

Back 4 Blood Roadmap: Everything Coming to Turtle Rock Studios’ New Cooperative Shooter

The content that will reach Back 4 Blood It will soon be split between free DLCs and updates and paid expansions (exclusive to Annual Pass owners). Free content includes the ability to play the campaign offline, new supply lines, infected practice area, holiday season event, new difficulty, new cooperative mode, new card type, new player cards, and corruption. , melee updates and bug fixes.

The best is likely to be available to users who own the Annual Pass for Back 4 Blood, who in 2022 will receive the expansion “Tunnels of Terror”, With new events for the campaign, new cleaners and infected, types of activities, weapons, cards and exclusive skins, as well as “More information to be known in the future” according Warner Bros Games. To this first expansion, two more will be added to be confirmed in 2022.

Now that you know what you will have again Back 4 Blood, it’s time to mention launch windows for you to mark on the calendar – this November there will be a bug-fix update “Important”, and “Greater chance of survival.” New supply lines, the infected practice area and the holiday season event will be added in December, as well as the ability to play offline and new types of cards. It will be in 2022 when the new difficulty finally arrives, even more cards, the cooperative mode and other improvements, in addition to, of course, the Annual Pass expansions.

