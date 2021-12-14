Chicken and egg producer Bachoco received approval for the purchase of RYC Alimentos by the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece).

In a statement sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), it indicated that with the endorsement of the regulator the approval process that it initially announced in its December 2020 statement closes.

“Cofece authorized the purchase of 100% of the shares of RYC Alimentos (RYC), which we hope to finalize soon and begin the integration process,” said Bachoco.

Founded in 1983, RYC is a meat processor and marketer, mainly beef, pork, and chicken with national coverage, participating in all distribution channels with fresh and value-added products.

