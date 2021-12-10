The last great video game event took place last night with The Game Awards, this being an edition in which a large number of games and projects related to the video game industry have been presented. In this way, at the gala in which It Takes Two takes the GOTY 2021, we had everything, even the titles that are already known, such as Babylon’s Fall, of which we had a preview in the past E3 of June this year.

Under this premise, the title left a lot of players very cold at that time, since, despite being Platinum Games the studio that was behind the development, the truth is that It was indicated by generic and without chicha, something that was not helped by the bad reviews that Square Enix’s broadcast received at the Los Angeles fair for its rhythm.

Said and that, at The Game Awards we’ve had a new look at this title, counting Babylon’s Fall with a new trailer in which we can see the bosses of the game, so this requires you to gather a group of players so that, together, they can defeat the enemies that get ahead. You can see the trailer in question below:

Be that as it may, the highlight of this trailer is found on its release date, since it had been shrouded in mystery even before the mentioned E3, being the only known data its arrival on PS5, PS4 and PC sometime in 2022. Nevertheless, the uncertainty is over, since now we know that Babylon’s Fall will arrive on all these platforms on March 3, 2022, which translates into less than three months for the title to land in physical and digital stores.

That is why this will be a key date to see if the title ends up being a success or not, since, despite the impressions in June, the truth is that nothing is definitive in this regard. An example of this we have in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which has been a sales failure despite its initial reception. Also, to get a better idea of ​​what Babylon’s Fall offers, remember to take a look at the impressions of its closed beta.