Since Babylon’s Fall was announced, its developer PlatinumGames has had more than one headache to get the acceptance of the players. After showing more than one trailer, discovering that it was a game as a service, or showing its gameplay in depth, many players were not happy with the new IP from the studio. However, the Japanese ended up holding numerous closed beta tests with improvements made to visual style, combat, and more. Now, A new promo video for the game has briefly shown new details like its boss fights or exploration.

The new trailer for Babylon’s Fall has showcased brief moments of combat alongside different boss battles along with the ways in which players will be able to explore the game’s map. Once again, it has been made clear that it will be necessary to gather a group of players so that they can defeat the enemies.

What to expect from Babylon’s Fall

From the creators of NieR: Automata, Babylon’s Fall features a group of warriors wearing special gear, Gideon’s coffin, on an odyssey to overcome the gigantic Tower of Babylon. Players must wield unique weapons in each hand and use the power of Gideon’s coffin to make combinations with up to four weapons at the same time and infinite strategic variations in combat.

CD Projekt RED continues to insist with Cyberpunk 2077 and these may be its future plans

Among the aspects of the game is the visual, as it has been achieved using a recently developed “brushstroke style” to create a unique fantasy environment with a medieval oil painting aesthetic. For its part, the gameplay of the title will focus on online cooperative multiplayer for up to 4 players. Title will arrive next March 3 to PS4, PS5 and PC.

