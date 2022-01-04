Babylon's Fall Anticipates Launch With New Trailer In Japanese

Babylon’s Fall is the new joint work of Square Enix and Platinum Games (Nier Automata, Bayonetta) that confirmed its launch for March 03.

In BABYLON’S FALL, players will take on the role of a group of warriors known as “Sentinels”, united with special weapons called “Gideon Coffins”, as they embark on the odyssey of facing the titanic “Tower of Babylon”, in which lies a great legacy. In addition to the weapons in both hands, characters can use the power of the Gideon Coffin to equip two more, allowing combinations of up to four weapons at a time. The capabilities of different weaponry will also bring endless variety to the strategy that can be used. Visually, the title has managed to develop a new style of “brushstroke” to create a context of medieval fantasy with oil painting aesthetics.

With fluid cooperative combat, powerful weapons, and a unique and striking art style, the epic world of BABYLON’S FALL is coming to PS5, PS4 and STEAM. The game can be played alone or in groups of up to four people * and will feature new game modes, story content and different types of weapons after launch at no additional cost.

