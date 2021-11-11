Breastfeeding is the best for infant nutrition, but breastfeeding rates beyond six weeks are low in many countries. In contrast, infant formulas (breast milk substitutes) are widely used to supplement or replace breastfeeding and are consumed worldwide by more than 60% of babies under six months.

However, a study published today by The BMJ suggests that children who receive nutrient-enriched formula milk or supplements as infants do not appear to have higher test scores in adolescence.





Seven controlled trials

Modifying formula milk has been suggested to promote cognitive development, but evidence from trials that modified formulas result in long-term cognitive benefits not conclusive.

The researchers linked data from seven randomized controlled trials to children’s performance on school tests at ages 11 and 16 and found no clear difference in their results. They thus analyzed the results of seven randomized trials of nutritionally modified infant formulas carried out in five English hospitals between August 1993 and October 2001 in which they participated 1,763 adolescents.

Two of the trials tested formula milks fortified with a long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acid (LCPUFA), one of many components of human milk with a role in brain development; one tried added iron; two formula milks tested with higher concentrations of macronutrients; and two formulations tested with sn-2 palmitate or added nucleotides, not believed to be related to cognition.

There were no differences in scores for English at age 16, and for mathematics and English at age 11, between children who took standard infant formula and those who received nutrient-enriched formulas, added iron, sn-2 palmitate or nucleotides.

However, at age 11, children who had been given the LCPUFA-supplemented formula scored lower in both English and math.