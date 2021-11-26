An unexpected promotion has begun to be discussed on social networks, after Azteca had the idea of ​​celebrating Thanksgiving, a highly popular celebration in the United States, with which the identity of that country is commemorated.

The original strategy patents the expansion that this television station has reached in the market, with which, without a doubt, the value added by the brands is determined at the moment of having to transcend in the way they communicate and not only that, they determine tremendously bets valuable, through which it is possible to raise the value of a good experience in the market.

Was Azteca right?

A short segment transmitted through his Azteca America signal has led Ricardo Salinas’s television station to join the Thanksgiving celebration, as it is a broadcast that is broadcast in the United States, the activation of the message has all the sense, using medium talent such as the popular Capy, Penelope Menchaca and Ricardo Casares.

“It is a special day, a day to unite, eat deliciously and to give thanks for what we have. On behalf of the Azteca family, happy Thanksgiving! ”, The talents assured in a message to which various US media have joined, especially today that the traditional transmission of the Macy’s parade took place, which is one of the obligatory appointments on these dates and that has become one of the most traditional bets where we are warned how necessary it is to define practices aimed at recognizing the market, its consumer, where one element is key, which is to understand, leads to better storytelling and successful activations.

@RicardoBSalinas I’m traveling through Texas and I didn’t want to get lost @VengaLaAlegria and what a pleasure it gave me to see @MenchacaOficial @rikardocasares and @elcapiperez in the Promo of @AztecaAmerica HAPPY THANKSGIVING !!! @SoyChemaTellez pic.twitter.com/mCN73NCNL9 – Fernando Cortés  (@fdocortes) November 25, 2021

The action has led the television station to hit a segment where it has positioned itself as a weighty benchmark, especially due to its ability to expand its content, with bets that appeal to join very relevant trends all of them.

With this in mind, the work carried out by media brands is evident, in order to achieve best practices in the market, especially when it comes to thinking about elements that help innovate in the way simple mentions stand out and that they exhibit the presence of a brand in an entire market.

A clear example of this is Avocados de México, a company that has become a symbol during each of the Super Bowl editions that take place in various countries.

The famous organization has made the Super Bowl its biggest showcase and proof of the dominance it has in a category in the most dynamic markets that exist in the world.

Faced with expansion, brands take seriously the landing of their names and identity from the hand of stories, which have managed to consolidate bolder practices in branding.

