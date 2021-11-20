A simple but powerful idea has given Azteca an advantage over Televisa, in the transmission that both open television stations make of the parade for the Mexican Revolution, which takes place in the center of Mexico City.

This specific case highlights the significance of the stories and how by telling an episode of the commemoration of a historical episode in Mexico with a parade, it is possible to stand out as a medium, before an audience that deeply appreciates these narratives.

The case also reveals how important communication through networks has become and how to take advantage of special events and dates to generate content.

Azteca’s idea during the parade for the Mexican Revolution

As is usual every year with the commemoration of parades by the Mexican Army, the television stations take the opportunity to show the story of how the uniformed men prepare to participate in this event.

This has led various media to record from the barracks to the transfer of the soldiers and putting on the parade, to tell the audiences how is the organization of an event of this type.

With this in mind, Azteca carried out the transmission in networks of various videos, of how the military prepared for the celebration of the parade that commemorates the Mexican Revolution today and the fact has not been wasted, since it has shared in its accounts said content, standing out before Televisa in the digital coverage of this event.

The #cats of the #Military school began their day this Saturday at 2 in the morning, to participate in the #Parade for the CXI anniversary of the #Mexican Revolution #FIA He went to the bedrooms to follow the preparations of the elements of @SEDENAmx for the parade pic.twitter.com/lfxppGL9sK – Azteca News (@AztecaNoticias) November 20, 2021

This previous story proves how powerful a content with a plot is, which is to know what happens before a parade and said strategy scales to all kinds of scenarios, in this case it has been an official one, by showing the organization of the military, but we can talk about it at events such as Tecate Pa’lNorte, which this year back after the contingency, activated an original strategy of showing how the artists prepared and what happened behind the scenes during the organization of this event.

