LaSalud.mx .-AstraZeneca AZD7442 Long Acting Antibody Combination has received authorization for emergency use (AUE) in the United States for pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention – PrEP) of COVID-19; the first doses are expected to be available very soon.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded AUE aAZD7442 for prophylaxis prior to exposure (prevention) to COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (12 years and older weighing 40 kg or more) with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or immunosuppressive medications and who may not have an adequate immune response to vaccination against COVID-19, as well as those for whom vaccination against COVID-19 is not recommended . People who receive it must not be currently infected or have had a recent known exposure to a person infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The doctor Myron J. Levin, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, USA, and principal investigator of the PROVENT study, said: “Millions of people in the United States and around the world remain at serious risk of contracting COVID-19 because their immune systems do not generate a sufficient immune response, even after they have received all recommended doses of the vaccine. I’m excited to offer AZD7442 as a new, easy-to-manage option that provides long-lasting protection that can help you get back to your everyday lives.“.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President of Research and Development (R&D), Biopharmaceutical at AstraZeneca, said: “We are proud to play a key role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and with AZD7442 we now have the first long-acting monoclonal antibody therapy licensed in the United States to prevent COVID-19 disease prior to exposure to the virus. as well as to provide long-lasting protection with a single dose (administered intramuscularly). AZD7442 neutralizes all previous SARs-COV-2 variants to date and we are working rapidly to establish its efficacy against the new Omicron variant. We thank our clinical study participants, researchers, scientists, government agencies, and colleagues at AstraZeneca who have contributed to the development of AZD7442.. “

The doctor Brian Koffman, a physician surgeon, professor, and co-founder, executive vice president and medical director of the CLL Society (Society to Fight Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia), said: “One of the first questions people ask me is ‘When can I hug my grandchildren again?’ As a physician and individual with a weakened immune system, it fills me with hope that AZD7442 will soon be available to those who cannot count on the vaccine alone for the protection they need.“.

It is considered that around 2% of the world’s population is at increased risk of having an inadequate response to any vaccine against COVID-19. About 7 million people in the United States are immunocompromised and could benefit from AZD7442 for pre-exposure prophylaxis to COVID-19, including people with hemato-oncologic diseases or other cancers who are undergoing chemotherapy and those taking medications. then an organ transplant or taking immunosuppressants to treat conditions such as multiple sclerosis and rheumatologic diseases.

The primary data supporting the AZD7442 AUE comes from the current PROVENT phase III pre-exposure prevention study, which showed a statistically significant reduction (83% in the six-month analysis) in the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 compared to placebo, where protection against the virus continued for at least six months. Additional monitoring is needed to establish the total duration of protection provided by AZD7442. Study data post-exposure phase III STORM CHASER and phase I study, AZD7442 also supported the AUE. AZD7442 was well tolerated in the studies.

Variants of SARS-CoV-2 and AZD7442

Studies are underway to provide information on the impact of the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) on AZD7442. Of the AZD7442-relevant Omicron binding site substitutions that have been tested to date in preclinical trials, none have been associated with escape from AZD7442 neutralization. The findings in vitro show that AZD7442 neutralizes other recent emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2, including Delta and Mu variants.

AZD7442 is being developed with support from the United States Government that includes federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services; the Undersecretariat for Preparedness and Response; the Biomedical Authority for Research and Advanced Development in association with the Department of Defense; the Executive Office of the Joint Program for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, under Contract Number W911QY-21-9-0001.

AstraZeneca has agreed to supply the United States government with 700,000 doses of AZD7442. The United States government has indicated that it plans to distribute these doses pro rata and at no cost to states and territories.

Sylvia Varela, AstraZeneca Vice President for Latin America and President for Mexico, said: “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of AZD7442 for pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 is a major global milestone. We welcome this news and the opportunity it provides to support the unmet needs of vulnerable patients. We look forward to continuing discussions with health authorities based on the latest scientific data and plan to submit them for regulatory approval in the coming days.. “

AstraZeneca continues to progress globally with requests for emergency use authorization or conditional approval of AZD7442 for both COVID-19 prophylaxis and treatment.

DZ