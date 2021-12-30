The indies have always had a special role in Nintendo Switch, hence Nintendo from time to time makes special broadcasts dedicated to them. However, this time he invites us to see a video in which they parade which have been the best-selling indies of 2021 on the hybrid console of the great N.

In no case have they specified which are the units that have been sold of each one of them or which have been the defendants. Some of them just appear with a few short trailers with which it is clear that the Nintendo catalog has received a few essential jewels.

Among them, authentic games such as Spelunky 2, Tetris Effect: Connected, Axiom Verge 2 or Subnautica stand out along with other works that may not have turned out to be so popular, but that are also worth it, see the case of Eastward, Unpacking or Curse of the Dead Gods. In short, 2021 has been really spectacular for the indies.

And facing 2022 the situation does not look like it is going to decline at all. In the last Indie World we already saw that such promising titles will arrive next year like Sea of ​​Stars, OlliOlli World or River City Girls 2. Until then, we leave you with the complete list of all the games that appear in the new Nintendo video: