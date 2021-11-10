Axie Infinity launches its decentralized exchange Katana

Ronin, Axie Infinity’s slide chain has launched its own decentralized exchange called Katana.

Katana is a DEX that runs natively on Ronin, allowing Axie Infinity gamers to exchange their tokens directly on the sidechain.

The firm also launched the RON token which will eventually be used to pay gas fees and secure the network for both Axie Infinity and future products hosted on the blockchain.

The success and popularity of digital assets and their by-products has spread to various markets such as music, art, sports, collectibles and, of course, video games could not be the exception.

That is why with the growth of crypto assets, a series of games based on blockchain technology were also appearing on the map, which allow to buy and sell tokens or cryptocurrencies on their interface, among other features.

From the range of titles to choose from, you will find Axie Infinity, title that is based on Ethereum, which caught the attention of millions of gamers after its popularity soared last summer after the ronin release, a custom sidechain that gave the game the ability to have fast and low-cost transactions.

Currently, Ronin managed to make an additional profit thanks to the launch of his own decentralized exchange (DEX) which he bears by name Katana. A month ago the co-founder of Axie Infinity, Jeff Zirlin announced that the firm Sky Mavis, developer responsible for Axie Infinity, was in the process of developing a decentralized exchange platform (DeX), and this day has arrived.

Today, we take one step closer to a more prosperous future for our nation ✨ Katana, the Ronin Dex, is live! You can now deposit liquidity and swap tokens. RON rewards will be activated for the AXS / ETH & SLP / ETH pools later this week. Full article 👇https://t.co/4vD5PLp4F5 pic.twitter.com/QXmEs5YfOj – Axie Infinity🦇🔊 (@AxieInfinity) November 4, 2021

Katana

Presented on the market the morning of November 4, Katana is a DEX that runs natively on Ronin, allowing Axie Infinity gamers to exchange their tokens directly on the sidechain.

In other words, now Axie Infinity players will not need to bridge tokens to Ethereum in the first place which introduces extra fees and inconvenience to the process. With the first version of the Katana, players can exchange their Axie Infinity’s Smooth Love Potion (SLP) for AXIe Infinity reward tokens and AXS governance tokens, along with Wrapped Ethereum (WETH) and USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the dollar.

Being a decentralized digital asset exchangeAll transactions are carried out through various liquidity groups protected by the user without the need for a centralized authority or an intermediary.

RON Token

Along with the launch of the DEX, Sky Mavis launched a new token called RON, which will eventually be used to pay gas fees and secure the network for both Axie Infinity and future games / products hosted on the chain.

The firm launched this token with the idea that the blockchain continues to belong to the community, for this reason it held a totally free token distribution event and alerted its users that at the moment there are no ROn tokens for sale in order to prevent them from being scammed.

Today, lUsers are allowed to make 100 free Ronin transactions per day, however, little by little the network will gradually use RON to carry out Ronin fees. Likewise, users can bet their tokens in ETH / SLP or ETH / AXS groups in Katana in order to facilitate liquidity and receive rewards.

According to a post by Sky Mavis, Katana has the infrastructure to synthesize the process of transferring funds around the Axie ecosystem and reduce costs, as well as the ability to increase the liquidity of assets and “lessen the submission of other parties by becoming the largest exchange of tokens of our ecosystem “.

Axie Infinity’s Smooth Love Potion

Since the Katana launch, Axie’s SLP token has increased in value considerably from $ 0.06 per unit to $ 0.13 per token, according to CoinMarketCap. The SLP price is currently $ 0.08.

SLP is key to the game model to obtain from the game of fighting against monsters, because gamers can get symbolic rewards, just by competing against other players through the internet and can exchange the chips for other digital assets .

Axie Infinity is currently the most prominent and popular blockchain-based video game on the crypto market, generating more than $ 2.8 billion in non-fungible token trading volume to date, according to figures and estimates from the site. CryptoSlam.

