Sky Mavis, the developer of Axie Infinity (AXS) has started the year 2022 by announcing news for the leading play-to-earn game in the universe of crypto assets.

The Sky Mavis announcement refers to what has been called Project K, a new metaverse for Axie Infinity that includes the sale of land within the game, in the style of The Sandbox (SAND) in which buyers will be able to develop their own ventures within the platform.

Axie had already made a first land sale in 2019, however, so far the buyers have not been able to undertake on these plots. Now the most basic lots from Project K are valued at $ 12,000 and a Genesis lot recently sold for more than $ 2 million.

Along with the sale of the new bundles, Sky Marvs plans to launch a new game mode for Axie Infinity, as the game’s metaverse will increasingly resemble Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox, with the construction of its metaverse in 3D. .

The construction of this new metaverse has also been the reason for the postponement of the alpha version of the running game that was scheduled for 2021 and that will now be released in 2022 and is planned in 3 phases according to the announcement.

The first phase focuses on resource building and production, the second on skill trees, jobs, and social activities, and the third on group play such as conquests and large-scale battles. The team also plans to include major events affecting all of Lunacia, and plenty of Axie stories to discover and enjoy.

The announcement also highlights that there will be new ways to earn the SLP token with seasonal missions and events, social interactions, battles between Axies armies, and new forms of pay that can be built by both Genesis and Project K parcel holders.

Along with the announcements, Sky Marvs also announced a teaser for this new metaverse for Axie Infinity.

Chainmonsters

Who is also with news is the game Chainmonsters, which announced the launch of its Beta version, but in a closed environment. Players with access to the beta can enter the world and start capturing, training and leveling up their Chainmonsters, and the progress of avatars made in the version will be permanent.

Chainmonsters is an online multiplayer role-playing game inspired by classic games like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. It uses the Flow blockchain and currently works on Windows and MacOS.

In it, the players compete with each other and each of them is an agent working for a corporation. In the game’s story there is a mysterious disease that makes all creatures more aggressive and there is a strange crystal in the world and players struggle to discover all these mysteries.

The beta is somewhat limited and there are only 10 Chainmons available. The process of minting avatars, as well as the platform to trade with them, is also not yet present in the closed beta and should only be available in the open beta version, scheduled for the first or second quarter of 2022.

In addition, since the beta is closed and the team has made it available as a way to collect the opinions of the community, several bugs are being reported, the main of which is a problem of “blocking” of the avatars in a terrain . Paralyzed players can ask a moderator for help on the project’s Discord channel.

Although the game is free to play, that is, you do not have to buy avatars as in Axie Infinity, the game has a Season Pass, which must be purchased, and which allows players to obtain special rewards that are not available to users. they don’t have it.

In the Beta, players complete daily missions in the game. Each completed mission provides experience to increase the level of the Season Pass and receive more rewards. The beta also includes PvP and 2v2 battles.