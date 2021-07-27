Times change and with these mutations, collective mentality changes appear, in the type of interest in issues of public opinion and the way in which we consume products and services. These are the moments of break in which we no longer feel identified with the same values ​​as before and these are the same moments in which large companies know that the time has come to reinvent themselves and respond to these new needs.

This was what happened in 2020: although there are many of the issues that had already been brewing for many years before, such as the need to communicate through good Storytelling or to have a brand purpose, the phenomena and social realities made visible with the pandemic -poverty, lack of accessibility to health or jobs, illiteracy and lack of access to technologies, environmental pollution, sociocultural inequity-, accompanied by other social events such as the emergence of #MeToo and the mobilizations for the #Niunamenos, put on the table the menu of topics on which consumers now ask for response and commitment from companies.

An example of actions that respond to the need for diversity policies are the change in the form of hiring that most large companies began since then. Now, unlike previous years, it is essential that human resources teams are trained to understand and execute a diversity and inclusion perspective when recruiting people. Give tools to people with different capacities so that they can apply and be competitive in the recruitment processes or open more possibilities to people from the LGBT community and from different social, economic, ethnic and racial origins so that they can participate on equal terms in all jobs without suffering any discrimination.

The “Blind selection processes” They are a way in which companies found to be able to make this desire for inclusion a reality. Now, to apply for a job, it is requested to leave out the name and photo of the people so that the recruiters do not have any bias when selecting candidates and are only guided by the experience of the person applying, as well as their way of working. Express yourself in your CV and its presentation.

Another way that companies seek to promote diversity is to ask people who represent minorities and who are already employees of the company to give their testimonies about it. Why? Because diversity attracts more diversity and they will open the conversation to people with similar profiles so that they feel comfortable signing up for your job offers.

A third way to do this is to create mentoring programs so that people in leadership positions can train, guide and support people in lower-ranking positions, regardless of their personal characteristics, in their job growth.

Another is to change the predisposition in which the meetings are structured and replace the old rectangular table with a round one in which everyone feels equally part, without any hierarchy. Also, there is an increasing choice to make visible and neutralize the so-called “mansplaining” and, to prevent ideas or opinions of women from being silenced and interrupted on a recurring basis by those of their male colleagues, a clear policy of pointing out those responsible is being exercised. of the same when it occurs and although it is not punished or retaliated in this regard, it has been shown that by eliminating the normalization of this practice and being identified as someone who exercises it, men become more careful and respectful of women in this environment .

Regarding inclusion, some policies that reflect that in addition to saying, action is taken in this sense, is to change the recruitment policy – applying, as with diversity, recruitment “blindly” -: having accessible facilities for people with skills different types of motor, visual or auditory skills that include solutions to architectural, technological and communication barriers.

And it is that large companies not only know that it is time to humanize their brands in the field of discursive, but that, fundamentally, it is necessary to have a coherent Storydoing and act under the same promises to the interior as to the exterior. But in addition, they also verified over time that forming multifunctional and diverse teams enriched their work environments and strengthened the bond with their consumers. Creating and strengthening a diverse and inclusive value chain gives these companies a different vision, which enriches their business strategies and has a positive impact on society.

