Toyota, Cupra, Audi, Seat, BMW, Mercedes and Porche are some of the brands that have been honored in the 2021 Motor Awards presented yesterday by Auto Bild, Business Insider and Computer Hoy.

2021 is being a tremendously tough year for the motor industry that drags a decrease in its sales as a result of the pandemic and a logistics crisis that does not facilitate the recovery of the sector.

Despite all the adversities, brands and manufacturers have not stopped presenting new models and projects that readers of our sister magazine Auto Bild they have chosen as best cars of the year in their different categories.

The newsrooms of Business Insider and Computer Today we have also done our bit by recognizing the value of other services and products in areas such as technology and innovation, sustainability, business and the trajectory of a brand and professional.

Readers and users of Axel Springer Spain’s websites and magazines have chosen the best cars of 2021 of their respective categories, awarding 7 of the 14 awards given in a face-to-face ceremony held in Madrid that has had all the precautions and security measures against COVID -19.

These have been what, according to car lovers, have been the best cars of 2021:

Best Small Car: Toyota GR Yaris

Best Compact: Cupra born

Best Saloon: Audi e-tron GT

Best Small SUV: Seat Arona

Best Midsize SUV: Cupra Formentor VZ5

Best Large SUV: Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

Best sports: BMW M4 Competition

In addition to the prizes awarded by readers and users, the awards ceremony also included representatives of the Auto Bild, Business Insider and Computer Hoy newsrooms participated who delivered their respective Motor Awards 2021 to brands and relevant projects in their fields.

Auto Bild experts have awarded the Hyundai ioniq 5 the Special Design Award and Jeep has received a special recognition of the brand’s trajectory, which turns 80 in 2021.

This year an award was awarded for the first time that recognizes the Best communication strategy of a brand, recognition that has fallen to Kía for its rebranding campaign “Movement that inspires“.

From the writing of Computer today we have wanted to highlight the weight of technology in the motor industry by recognizing the Mercedes EQS with the Computer Hoy’s Special Award for the Most Technological Car of the Year.

The writing of Business Insider, more focused on the business and mobility field, has awarded the RE: program of BMW with the Mobility Insider award, Stellantis with the distinction of Smart Business and Toyota and its Japanese city Woven City for their commitment to sustainability with the Better Capitalism award.

The proper name of the day has been José Vicente de los Mozos, CEO of Renault in Spain, a special CEO Insider award that recognizes his career and leadership in the motor world.