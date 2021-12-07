The long awaited Matrix Awakens technical demo in Unreal Engine 5 is real, the players who have long waited to see the characters in a completely different experience, is now available to download for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X / S ahead of his mysterious full reveal later this week.

On Saturday, rumors revealed that some sort of experience in Unreal Engine 5 from The Matrix Resurrections was on the way, but nothing concrete. Sometimes this type of report is usually mere speculation, but, it seems that this time it was not. Now, thanks to a push for cross-promotion, we’ve learned that everything is, in fact, real.

You can find The Matrix Awakens available on the PlayStation and Xbox stores right now, and it’s available as a 29GB download on both console platforms. You can install it now, before full disclosure at The Game Awards 2021 At the end of the week.

According to a new tweet, Neo and Trinity will appear to reveal the blockbuster film and at The Game Awards they will showcase this collaboration powered by Unreal Engine 5. The Game Awards will take place live, in person, at the Microsoft Theater on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Keighley has bragged that the marketing megashow will showcase “at least 40 games“and will offer” vtrue next generation news“And, supposedly, about 5,000 ads.