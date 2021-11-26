For him Black friday We find many offers in network devices that we can take advantage of and acquire to improve the connection. Wi-Fi repeaters, Mesh or PLC systems can make the wireless network work better and reach more areas of the house. We are going to show some devices at a reduced price on Amazon, but also other networking equipment that we can buy with an interesting discount.

1 Devices to improve Wi-Fi on offer
1.1 TP-Link RE450
1.2 Tenda Nova MW3
1.3 Netgear Orbi RBK353
1.4 AVM FRITZ! 1260E
1.5 Tenda PH6
2 Other networking devices on offer
2.1 Netatmo surveillance camera
2.2 EZVIZ 2K
2.3 Netatmo Smart Thermostat
2.4 Netatmo smoke detector
2.5 TAPO P100 smart plug kit
2.6 Netatmo NWS01 Weather Station
3 Routers on offer
3.1 ASUS RT-AX92U
3.2 Tenda AC6

Devices to improve Wi-Fi on offer

First of all we are going to talk about some equipment that we can use to improve Wi-Fi at home and thus have better speed and stability. All of them are very useful to avoid the dreaded dead zones, where the connection does not reach or does so in a very weak way. They are part of the most interesting offers for Black Friday.

TP-Link RE450

  • Dual band Wi-Fi repeater
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • Smart signal light
  • Speed ​​up to 1750 Mbps
  • Sale price: 49.90 euros.

Tenda Nova MW3

Avoid Wi-Fi issues with these Black Friday deals
  • Mesh device two pack
  • Dual band
  • Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps
  • Fast Ethernet ports
  • Sale price: 42.99 euros.

Netgear Orbi RBK353

Netgear Orbi RBK353

  • Wi-Fi Mesh system with three nodes
  • Covers an area of ​​300 square meters
  • Speed ​​up to 1.8 Gbps
  • Supports more than 30 connected devices
  • Sale price: 279.99 euros.

AVM FRITZ! 1260E

Avoid Wi-Fi issues with these Black Friday deals

  • Kit of two PLC devices
  • Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps
  • Gigabit Ethernet port and two other Fast Ethernet
  • Easy installation
  • Sale price: 114.95 euros.
Tenda PH6

Tenda PH6

  • Two PLC devices
  • Integrated power connector
  • AV 1000 Mbps
  • Power saving mode
  • Plug and play
  • Sale price: 31.98 euros.

Other networking devices on offer

Beyond specific equipment to improve wireless coverage, we also want to show some interesting offers on Amazon in other networking devices. Surveillance cameras, smart thermostats and other IoT devices that are part of our daily lives at home.

Netatmo surveillance camera

Netatmo surveillance camera

  • Outdoor Wi-Fi surveillance camera
  • Motion detection
  • Night vision
  • MicroSD card to store data
  • Sale price: 204.99 euros.

EZVIZ 2K

EZVIZ 2K

  • Indoor Wi-Fi Surveillance Camera
  • Motion detection
  • Two-way audio
  • Night vision
  • Sale price: 34.99 euros.

Netatmo Smart Thermostat

Netatmo thermostat

  • Wi-Fi thermostat for boiler
  • Remote and voice control
  • Great compatibility
  • Easy installation
  • Sale price: 109 euros.

Netatmo smoke detector

Netatmo smoke detector

  • Smart smoke detector
  • 10-year battery life
  • Alarm
  • Easy to install
  • Sale price: 67.97 euros.

TAPO P100 smart plug kit

Tapo smart plugs

  • Two smart plugs
  • Remote control
  • Compatible with Alexa and Google Home
  • Timer
  • Sale price: 17.99 euros.

Netatmo NWS01 Weather Station

Weather Station

  • Smart weather station
  • Compatible with Alexa
  • Adjust the heating
  • Indoor and outdoor
  • Sale price: 109 euros.

Routers on offer

We also want to show some routers that we can find on Amazon at a reduced price for Black Friday. This type of device is a key part of having a good Internet connection. If we can’t troubleshoot the Wi-Fi repeater, sometimes it’s best to switch routers.

ASUS RT-AX92U

Avoid Wi-Fi issues with these Black Friday deals

  • Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router
  • Speed ​​up to 6100 Mbps
  • Four convertible external antennas
  • Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Sale price: 133.99 euros.

Tenda AC6

Tenda AC6 router

  • Dual Band Wi-Fi Router
  • Speed ​​up to 1200 Mbps
  • Four external antennas
  • Fast Ethernet ports
  • Sale price: 19.98 euros.

In RedesZone we do not have agreements with these brands. We search for the best deals on Amazon and take a small commission in return.