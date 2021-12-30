Oncología.mx .-Some of your lifestyle habits may be related to your chances of developing cancer. Identify what they are and keep an eye out for them.

1. Avoid tobacco use

The use of any type of tobacco is related to several types of cancer such as: lung, mouth, throat, larynx, pancreas, bladder, cervix and kidney. Therefore, avoiding tobacco or deciding to quit is important in cancer prevention.

2. Eat a healthy diet

Try to base your diet on fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based foods. Eat light and choose fewer high-calorie foods, and limit your consumption of processed meats.

If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation. Alcohol increases the risk of developing several types of cancer, including breast, colon, lung, kidney, and liver cancer.

3. Be physically active and maintain a healthy weight

Maintaining the body at a healthy weight and doing at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily helps reduce the risk of different types of cancer such as breast, colon, prostate, lung, and kidney.

Four. Protect yourself from the sun

Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers and one of the most preventable, you can try the following:

• The sun’s rays are strongest between 10 am and 4 pm, if you are outdoors, stay in the shade as much as possible.

• Wearing loose fitting clothes and tight fabrics helps cover most of your skin.

• Try to cover your skin with broad spectrum sunscreen even on cloudy days. Sunbeds and sunlamps are just as harmful as natural sunlight.

5. Beware of viral infections

Cancer prevention includes protection against certain viral infections such as hepatitis B (which increases the risk of liver cancer) and the Human Papilloma Virus HPV (which can cause cervical and other genital cancers).

6. Go to regular reviews

Regular self-exams and exams for various types of cancer (such as skin, colon, cervical, and breast cancer) can help your chances of finding cancer early if it occurs.

DZ