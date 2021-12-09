The first step to reaching a healthy weight is becoming aware of everything we eat. It is because of that, if you want to avoid gaining weight between now and the end of the year we recommend make your diet more conscious and for this, we leave nine tricks that will allow you to achieve it.

Mindfoodness to enjoy without gaining weight this end of the year

The term mindfoodness refers to a conscious and healthy diet, and constitutes a resource that not only allows us to be more attentive to what we eat and its quantity, but also promotes the enjoyment of every bite that we put in our mouths.

Therefore, the more conscious diet can improve the relationship we have with food favoring the achievement of a healthy weight that is easy to maintain in the long term.

Although achieving a more conscious diet is not something simple and fast, we can start gradually with this change and learn to listen to our body as well as to respect it, with the help of the different strategies mentioned below.





The best tricks to make our diet more conscious

To achieve a more conscious diet that helps us avoid weight gain between now and the end of the year as well as during Christmas, we leave the following tips and resources to put into practice:

Record everything consumed and drunk or keep a food diary

A food log or diary is the key to starting awareness of what we eat and drink, as it consists of write down or register through an application everything that enters our mouth and their amounts.

It turns out a good point to begin to become aware of our diet.

Listen to our body

Respecting the signals that our body sends is key when we seek to make our diet more conscious and therefore, it is always recommended learn to listen to our body.

We can start to think before eating trying to decipher if we want to eat something particular and specific and in this case we experience appetite or psychological hunger, as well as if we have real hunger and a real need to offer energy to the body or, if we are about to eat something when we are already satisfied .

Stopping a few minutes before entering something into our body is key to differentiate real hunger from psychological hunger and also respect signs of satiety.





Always eat while sitting at the table

To enjoy each bite and at the same time be able to register mentally or be attentive to what we eat, it is key always eat sitting at the table, in front of the plates of food already served.

On the contrary, if we eat standing or lying down we tend to register less and consume food in greater proportions.

Eating food without distractions

To make the diet we eat more conscious, it is essential eat food without distractions in such a way as to be able to concentrate on the act of eating and thus, register quantities and qualities of what we eat; and at the same time enjoy each bite.

For this, it is advisable in addition to always sitting at the table when eating, avoiding watching television, being on the computer, working, driving, or doing other activities simultaneously with food intake.

Eat slowly, chewing each bite well

Just chewing every bite well reduces the speed of food intake and it contributes to being more attentive to what we eat, as well as to enjoying what we put into our mouths.

Therefore, whenever possible we advise eat slowly savoring and chewing well each bite, and being aware of what we are consuming.

Use cutlery whenever possible

The use of cutlery when eating reduces the speed of intake and helps us to be more attentive to each bite that enters our mouth.

For this reason, it is advised use cutlery whenever possible to make our diet more conscious.





Avoid ingestion in stressful situations

If we are in the middle of an argument or if we have recently had a labor dispute, as well as if we are in the middle of some other stressful situation, we advise avoiding food intake, since it can be harmed both in quantity and quality.

We will not be able to adequately control what we consume Likewise, we will not be able to enjoy what we put into our mouth if we are in the middle of a stressful situation or have had a recent conflict.

Get adequate rest every night

Taking care of the quality of our night rest is essential if we want to improve our diet and make her more aware.

If we do not sleep well, it is complex to organize our diet and be attentive to what we eat, as well as hunger, satiety and appetite signals are altered that we need to listen according to what is proposed by the mindfoodness.





Manage stress and reduce anxiety

In order to achieve a more conscious diet, it is essential moderate our emotions in such a way that they do not influence what we eat to a great extent.

So we recommend control stress levels and reduce anxiety , for which we can go to a psychologist. This will allow us to enjoy what we eat without eating food due to anger, sadness or other negative emotions that can cause, among other things, bingeing.

These are the keys to achieving a more conscious diet to help us not gain weight between now and the end of the year.

