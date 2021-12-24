This type of wearable contains various functions that can be used through gestures. One of them is probably the one that everyone has activated as soon as they get one of them. We talk about lift wrist so that the clock display turns on. Just by mentioning it, you can already imagine how the problem occurs. The movements that the human being performs in a unconscious while you are asleep they can cause you to light up.

These can also help the user to monitor your sleep and know how is the quality of this. That is, if you rest as well as you should and even the amount of time you spend in REM or deep sleep. However, sometimes wearing it on the wrist at bedtime can generate quite annoying situations . Mainly, because there is the possibility that the screen of your smartwatch will wake you up with a flash.

Luckily you have two ways to nip this problem in the bud. The first alternative is the simplest and most logical: decrease brightness manually. This is not a great mystery, since it is regulated thanks to an easy-to-find setting on the watch.

The other option if it keeps a bit of mystery, because you will have to make use of one tool What can you find in the Mi Fit app with which you can configure your watch from the phone and which all Xiaomi mobiles have. A location that you have already had to access safely on numerous occasions. So it will not be difficult to find it.

Schedule the hours

When you are inside the software of the Asian company you should go to the settings. Within them you will come across the option called ‘Raise your wrist to see …’ and what you should select.

You can choose between three available options according to your preferences: All day, deactivated and programmed. The first makes its function clear. On the other hand, the second will make the clock remain inactive always until you press or interact with the device, at which point the screen will turn on.

But in relation to this case, and to avoid being dazzled by your Amazfit smartwatch, we are interested in the third alternative. Thanks to it you can point out the start and end times during which the clock display should be kept off no matter how much you lift your wrist.

With this, your problem would be solved. Now you can sleep peacefully like a baby And without your Amazfit interrupting your peaceful sleep through a flash of light that, moreover, can even be harmful to the eyes if it is excessively bright. For this reason we also recommend reducing it despite having enabled the programming, since in no case in low light conditions is a sudden glare advisable.