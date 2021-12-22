Although for the launch of Avocado Coin they resorted to the support of Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center, the asset model is also based on a collaborative economy, where consumers will be very relevant, since they will be delivered a sustainable product.

What is GreenGold Project?

The Avocado Coin initiative comes from the GreenGold Project, a crypto ecosystem aimed at raising funds by millions of people worldwide in order to invest them in sustainable projects.

Its name is inspired by the avocado sector, but it is not only limited to this, as they also have projects related to other foods, such as Lemon Coin or Berry Coin, whose purpose is also to improve the planet.

Despite the fact that the development of cryptocurrencies has been criticized for its environmental impact on mining processes, in its initiatives the GreenGold Project makes use of Solana, a blockchain that uses Proof of History, a validation method that generates new blocks without having to confirm the entire network, which makes it lighter and more energy efficient.