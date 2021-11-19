Almost two years. And one that is not unique to Austria: Ennavirus will be registered in China, a multitude of countries continue to grapple with the consequences of the pandemic. Consequences, again, extreme, and that are leading to equally drastic solutions. Today the focus falls on Austria: the government has decreed a general confinement of the population for the next ten days. Starting in January, the vaccination will be mandatory for all Austrians. No country had carried its campaign this far.

The times. To understand them, it is necessary to pay attention to the figures: the country’s AI went above 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants / 14 days at the beginning of September. Since then it has progressively shot up to 1,600, numbers more typical of March or October 2020, when the vaccine was still a mere hypothesis. As health experts tell in this article, the situation in hospitals is borderline. On Wednesday, 61 deaths were reported, the highest number in half a year.

The motives. A very simple one: vaccination has failed. Austria has only fully vaccinated 64% of its population, for a total 68% with at least one dose. It is the lowest figure in Western Europe. The short lag between the first / second dose speaks not so much of a slowed down campaign, as during the first months of this year, as of broad layers of the population reluctant to the vaccine. Almost a third of the country has decided not to get the vaccine, a problem already of a national nature.

The tendency. And one that is not unique to Austria. Other Central and Eastern European countries face critical short-term situations. Germany, for example, has only fully vaccinated 67% of its population. Its AI already exceeds 300 per 100,000 inhabitants and the government already speaks of “national emergency”, words, again, that seemed forgotten in much of the continent. On the eve of Christmas, the chances that your contagion curve will mimic that of Austria is high.

More, many more. A review of the vaccination rates in the rest of the continent shows to what extent the pandemic is not a past issue. France and the United Kingdom have only fully vaccinated 69% and 68% of their population, although the addition of the first dose augurs a better way for them. Switzerland traces the (worrying) figures from Austria. And if we go to Eastern Europe the situation is even worse: Slovakia has only covered the pattern in 43% of its inhabitants; Croatia, at 46%; Poland, at 51%; Slovenia, at 55%; Hungary, at 60%.

Exit box. The failure of the vaccination campaign in much of Europe is leading to another winter of known, if perhaps forgotten, measures. It is likely that many governments will follow the rhythms of the Austrian executive: first partial lockdowns for all unvaccinated; later regional confinements; and finally a national lockdown. The only doubt lies in the mandatory vaccination. Only Austria has come this far, in a context of maximum health crisis.

The legal and moral problems of taxation are not alien to any politician. Nor to the Austrian rulers. In September, an anti-vaccine and anti-restriction party won 6% and three seats in the Upper Austrian regional elections. There is widespread discontent and resistance to the rigors of the pandemic, already synthesized in strong political movements. The question is no longer whether other countries will follow in their footsteps, but whether they will sooner or later.

Image: Armin Rodler / Flickr