There are many rumors about Avengers 5 and who could be the directors in charge of this Marvel Studios movie.

After Avengers: Endgame (2019), the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe It has changed its strategy, since they are not planning great team films, but they are making solo heroes to which they add very important characters. For example, Spider-man is with Doctor Strange, but then the Supreme Sorcerer will be with Scarlet Witch and we will see Thor together to the Guardians of the Galaxy. But unfortunately they have not revealed plans for Avengers 5.

Joe and Anthony Russo are the most important directors who have passed through Marvel Studios, since they have been in charge of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). In addition, for some time it has been speculated that they could return to Avengers 5 which could be a “free” adaptation of Secret wars. A shocking event from the Marvel comics that brought together a ton of heroes and villains.

Now Joe Russo talks about those rumors.

When they asked Joe russo if they are willing to direct Avengers 5 from Marvel studios about Secret wars, the director responded that he is not clear about the plans of the film studio.

Hey, you know, one of these days, we’ll have to see how this all works out. I don’t know what they are going to do with all these characters! “

“Uh, you know we love those guys and I can’t say it one way or another. But I would work with them in the blink of an eye, the best work experience of our careers, they will like the family, and you know we love this material and we love the fans. “

Hopefully soon they will confirm that they will Avengers 5. While we can see all the movies of Marvel studios in the Disney Plus streaming platform.