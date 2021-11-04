It is Thursday and that means that the day of the week has arrived in which we can increase our collection of games in the Epic Games Store, since for a few days it will be available for aven colony free download. To get it you just have to click on this link and add it to your account.

In this simulator our objective will be to build a new home for humanity on an alien planet in which there will be deserts, tundras, jungles and other places located light years from Earth. For the population to prosper, it will be necessary to build colonies and turn them into gigantic cities that are capable of facing the adversities that arise in this new world.

Thus, low oxygen levels, electrical storms, sand tornadoes, toxic gas eruptions, and days that will last as long as a season will have to be taken into account, so survival will not be easy. What’s more, there will also be deal with dangerous fauna and flora that will inhabit the planet.

Those who are sufficiently prepared to face this challenge will be able to do with Aven colony and add it to your account forever until November 11. That day a free pack will be available for the fourth season of Rogue Company with a few very special bonuses.