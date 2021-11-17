Avatel, another of the operators that is gradually becoming big thanks to the purchase of numerous local operators, takes advantage of the Black friday this year to introduce a novelty in its offer: it will include devices for the first time together with its fiber and mobile combinations.

The free mobile phones and bracelets They arrive at Avatel in the form of a flash offer on the occasion of Black Friday, opening the door to the subsidy of mobile phones or payment in installments of devices beyond this temporary promotion that we know today, and which is available until November 30 or end of stock.

OPPO A53s free with Avatel and Rock and Roll or Heavy rates

Avatel, the operator of rural operators, offers internet in small and medium municipalities through WiMax and its own fiber deployments, with very competitive official rates, which now have a double incentive: the traditional discount during the first 15 months and the new Black Friday promotion with OPPO. On mobile, they use the Yoigo coverage.

Specifically, the new hires of a combined fiber and mobile ‘Rock and Roll’ or ‘Heavy’ will take an OPPO A53s at zero cost (limited to 300 units), while the ‘Rock’ rate includes a free OPPO Band Style activity tracker (limited to 300 units).

The OPPO A53s is an Android 10 with a 6.5-inch screen of HD + resolution (270 dpi) and 90 Hz, Snapdragon 460 processor up to 1.8 GHz, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB internal storage expandable via microSD, rear fingerprint sensor, 4G connectivity, 5,000 mAh with fast charging 18W, triple main camera (13 MP f / 2.2, 2 MP macro, 2 MP depth) and an 8 megapixel (f / 2.0) front camera for selfies.

With this promotion, the Avatel rates conditions during Black Friday are as follows:

Rock rate includes fiber a 600 Mbps , a mobile line with unlimited calls and 25 GB , subscription to Amazon prime for 12 months, and the OPPO Band Style (or an Edenred wallet card with 50 euros) for 29.99 euros per month for 15 months, and 34.99 euros / month the rest of the time.

, a mobile line with unlimited calls and , subscription to for 12 months, and the OPPO Band Style (or an Edenred wallet card with 50 euros) for for 15 months, and 34.99 euros / month the rest of the time. Rock & Roll rate includes fiber a 600 Mbps , two lines mobiles with unlimited calls and 50 GB shared , subscription to Amazon prime for 12 months among other content of TV , and the OPPO A53s (or an Edenred wallet card with 100 euros) for 34.99 euros per month for 15 months, and 49.99 euros / month the rest of the time.

, mobiles with unlimited calls and , subscription to for 12 months among other content of , and the (or an Edenred wallet card with 100 euros) for for 15 months, and 49.99 euros / month the rest of the time. Heavy rate includes fiber a 600 Mbps, three lines mobiles with unlimited calls and 100 GB shared, subscription to Amazon prime for 12 months among other content of TV, and the OPPO A53s (or an Edenred wallet card with 150 euros) for 39.99 euros per month for 15 months, and 54.99 euros / month the rest of the time.

In all cases, it includes a fixed line, and there is a 15-month stay. More information | Avatel.