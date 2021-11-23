Avatar: The Last Airbender will have its adaptation in live action and this is the cast

Thanks to an agreement between Netflix and Nickelodeon, Avatar: The Last Airbender, one of the most beloved animated series, will have a adaptation in live action and the names of several of the actors who will be part of the cast have already been released.

Although it was from 2018 when Netflix announced that it would make the live action series, the original creators, Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, left the project due to creative differences, so it was paused; but now he’s back, with Albert Kim as showrunner, who will work alongside Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore and Michael Goi.

Netflix has already unveiled most of the cast, while production takes place on a virtual stage designed and operated by Pixomondo, the visual effects studio behind The Mandalorian, from Disney. Here the details of the actors who will give life to the characters of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Gordon Cormier: Aang

This young actor was part of the miniseries The Stand (2020), based on the work of Stephen King. Now he will be in charge of bringing to life the protagonist of the series, who is described as a fearless and fun-loving twelve-year-old boy who turns out to be the Avatar, master of the four elements and the guardian of balance and peace in the world. .

Kiawentiio: Katara

Katara, a 14-year-old girl, who is a friend of Aang and a determined and hopeful waterbender, who has also endured a great personal tragedy, which has prevented her from reaching her true potential, but has not lost her warm and caring spirit. Kiawentiio rose to fame when she was cast as Ka’kwet in the Netflix series, Anne With an E.

Ian Ousley: Sokka

He is one of the fan favorite characters and he is Katara’s sardonic and witty older brother; He is a 16-year-old boy, apparently confident, but who takes seriously his responsibility as the leader of his tribe, despite his internal doubts about his warrior abilities. The actor who will give life, Ian Ousle, is recognized for playing Robby Corman in 13 Reasons Why, also from Netflix.

Dallas Liu: Zuko

Recently, Dallas Liu played Ruihua, the younger brother of Awkwafina’s Katy, in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsby Marvel. His character, Zuko, is a skilled fire master, in addition to being the Crown Prince of the Fire Nation, who is on an obsessive quest to capture the Avatar, because he believes that it is the only way to claim his life and be at the same time. living up to the demands of his cruel and controlling father, the Fire Lord.

Daniel Dae Kim: Ozai

This actor is known for his roles as Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost and Chin Ho and Kelly in Hawaii Five-0, and now he will play the Fire Lord, who demands that everyone meet his impossible standards, especially his teenage son, Prince Zuko. Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under the rule of the Firebender is a family burden; for he believes that his destiny is to end a war started by his ancestors.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee: Uncle Iroh

Lee is known for having played the patriarch of the Appa family in the Canadian comedy Kim’s Convenience, and acted as the rebel pilot, Captain Carson Teva, in two episodes of The Mandalorian. Now he will play Iroh, a guardian and father figure to Prince Zuko, following his banishment from the Fire Nation. Iroh is another of the most beloved characters in the series, as he is a wise, kind and spiritual man.

Lim Kay Siu: Gyatso

The actor, originally from Singapore, has appeared in several movies and television shows. Now, in his role as Gyatso, he will play Aang’s kind and caring mentor, with whom he maintains a very close bond and assumes the role of guardian, father figure and best friend.

Ken Leung: Zhao

Ken Leung played criminal mastermind Sang, alongside Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, in Rush hour; other of his notable roles include Miles Straume in Lost, Detective Steven Sing in Saw and Admiral Statura in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. On Avatar: The Last Airbender, Zhao was an intriguing and ambitious adversary of Team Avatar in most of the events that led to their siege of the Northern Water Tribe.