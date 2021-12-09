James cameron always wants to go a little further than what exists today. So he became obsessed with being able to roll underwater and make it look perfect, for this they have even created a technology that did not exist until now. So Avatar 2 aims to revolutionize once again the science fiction cinema.

But … Why is water so important in history? Obviously it will be shocking to be able to see those underwater scenes in the cinema, but they also have to be well integrated into the plot of Avatar 2. The producer answered this question Jon landau.

The story of Avatar 2, will focus on the Sully family, made up of Jake and Neytiri who now have children. They live on Pandora and are once again confronted by the GDR’s mining operations that threaten their existence, forcing Jake to take his family to “what is perceived as a safe harbor” on the reef.

And when you get to the reef, there is a clan we call Metkayina. The Sullys are no longer in the environment they know, the rainforest. That is why they become fish out of water. They become fish out of water from both a cultural and an environmental point of view. ‘ Jon Landau says.

“The scripts are the plane from which we work and a great deal of time was spent writing the four planned sequels with the intention that each one would be resolved with great emotional resolution, but that all of them would form a larger epic saga. I think the story of Avatar 2, and the strength of the story, is what James Cameron always does in any of his films: he writes about universal themes that are bigger than any genre. And if you think about this, there really is no topic more universal than family. At the center of each of our aftermath is the Sully family. What are the dynamics that parents go through to protect their family? »

Everything makes sense.

As we already know, the first installment showed us the impressive flora and fauna of Pandora and there was a great war between humans and the Na’vi. But if Earthlings return with more fire potential in Avatar 2 to get the mineral called unobtainium, which can solve the energy problems of our planet, it is clear that the protagonists will have to look for different inhabitants of Pandora to defend themselves. So we will meet the Metkayina people. That we hope it has evolved differently from the Na’vi and so it is easy to distinguish them underwater.

Avatar 2 It will premiere at Christmas 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. The first installment can be seen at the Disney Plus streaming platform.