Avalanche Reaches New Highs Following Deloitte Partnership, But AVAX Trading Risks Emerge

Avalanche (AVAX) hit a new high on November 18 and posted weekly earnings after its developer, Ava Labs, partnered with one of the “Big Four” accounting firms, Deloitte.

The price of AVAX reached just over $ 110 after increasing about 16% week-to-date (WTD), with its outstanding market capitalization reaching $ 23.76 billion, almost 0.93% of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization.

By contrast, AVAX’s main rival tokens, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), fell more than 13% and 12.50% WTD, respectively.

Top 15 crypto tokens and their performance in the past week. Source: TradingView

FOMO in the adoption of AVAX

AVAX gave bullish signals following Deloitte’s decision to use the Avalanche blockchain to build a disaster relief platform.

The deal, according to the Avalanche founder, Emin Gün Sirer, “would help state and local governments easily demonstrate their eligibility for federal emergency funding”. Avalanche’s blog post further noted that its blockchain solutions would help Deloitte to “minimize fraud, waste and abuse” prevailing in existing disaster management solutions.

In detail, AVAX works as an internal payment method for Avalanche, that is, a basic unit of account among the multiple subnets created on the Avalanche platform.. Users also use AVAX to earn passive income by staking their coins online.

AVAX’s potential use case in Deloitte’s upcoming disaster management systems led traders to make bull calls. Newsquake, a Cointelegraph Markets Pro service, successfully identified bullish sentiment as a possible real-time market movement event ahead of the AVAX price boom.

VORTECS ™ score (green) vs. AXS price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

In the meantime, Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s VORTECS ™ score turned green on November 12, before AVAX hit new highs. The VORTECS ™ score is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trading volume, recent price movements, and Twitter activity.

AVAX technical perspective

Market analyst “Seq” tweeted a rocket emoji sign to indicate its long-term bullish bias for the Avalanche token based on Deloitte adoption.

Probably nothing, only Deloitte, the largest accounting firm in the world that provides services to nearly 90% of the Fortune 500 choosing Avalanche for a federally approved disaster recovery platform to help state and local governments with federal emergency funding!$ AVAX https://t.co/GHzIWuSjfx – Seq (@CryptoSeq) November 16, 2021

Another analyst Nico he pointed that the latest AVAX price hike accompanied an increase in trading volumes, showing that the current rally had strong momentum behind it, and I add:

“Looking for it to HODL around ATH area, pointing to a new test / flip as below. If it happens then look for $ 210k +”

However, AVAX’s rally this week also made it an overbought asset based on the signals from its Relative Strength Index (RSI). As a result, AVAX overheated.

The price of AVAX fell more than 10% on Thursday after hitting its all-time high of $ 110.. Furthermore, the selling pressure intensified as the Avalanche token tested its upward sloping (dotted) resistance trend line constituting an ascending wedge in conjugation with a lower ascending trend line support below (the black trend line). .

AVAX / USD 3-day price chart. Source: TradingView

Ideally, AVAX price can continue to rise until / before reaching the apex (the point where its two trend lines converge). So you would risk falling as much as the maximum height between the two trend lines. That roughly puts AVAX on its way to $ 90.

A clear bearish divergence between a rising AVAX price and its falling RSI also hints at the weakening of the token’s bullish momentum.

