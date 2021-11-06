Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance newsletter.

For many years, Ethereum and XRP ranked second and third in the cryptocurrency market. Read on to find out how wXRP will integrate with Ethereum to expand its utility to smart contracts.

What you are about to read is the smaller version of this newsletter. For the full report of DeFi developments over the last week, subscribe to our newsletter below.

Avalanche launches $ 200 million fund to incentivize developers

The Avalanche Foundation unveiled a new $ 200 million fund this week aimed at expanding the liquidity potential of startup projects with its ecosystem that builds decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, business and cultural applications.

According to the official blog post, The smart contract platform will deploy the funds across a wide range of sectors, including “equity investments, token purchases, various forms of technology, business development, and ecosystem integration support,” all of which will be overseen by a field fund manager expert.

The fund, known as “Blizzard,” has received contributions from an impressive roster of DeFi space participants, including Ava Labs, Polychain Capital, Three Arrows Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and CMS Holdings, among others.

Emin Gün Sirer, Director of the Avalanche Foundation, shared his perspective on the recent growth of the project, as well as the possible implications for Blizzard:

“The last two months have seen incredible growth at Avalanche, with users, assets and applications joining the community at record levels. Blizzard will play a key role in further accelerating this growth and cementing Avalanche’s position as the premier home for pioneering projects and individuals in the next era in our space. “

wXRP to launch on the Ethereum blockchain

Wrapped XRP (wXRP) is expected to launch on the Ethereum blockchain in December, facilitated by multi-chain platform Wrapped.com. The integration will allow XRP holders to implement loan, credit and swap smart contract functionalities for the first time in its history.

Wrapped tokens are digital assets stored in a vault on a separate blockchain and equally tied to the value of another asset. For example, Wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC) operates on the Ethereum blockchain. Therefore, wXRP will have a one-to-one exchange relationship to XRP, with custody provided by the secured provider Hex Trust.

In a tweet on November 1, Ripple CTO David Schwartz advocated for an interoperable multi-chain approach in the crypto space:

Wrapped XRP is coming to Ethereum! Great news for those that want to access XRP within Ethereum wallets, DeFi, and smart contracts. It’s a multichain after all. https://t.co/36shyqF0Nj – (@JoelKatz) November 1, 2021

AllianceBlock Partners with Flare to Promote DeFi

Blockchain firm AllianceBlock announced a partnership with Flare Network this week to advance the capabilities and interoperability of the two platforms within the DeFi space.

The long-awaited launch of the Flare Network, and its corresponding FXRP token airdrop, is expected to bring Turing-proven smart contract functionality to the Ripple network by integrating the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

Starting with XRP, due to its partnership connection with Ripple, the platform will also offer Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), Algorand (ALGO), and Stellar Lumens (XLM) before branching out to all native layer one blockchains. .

Rachid Ajaja, Co-Founder and CEO of AllianceBlock, spoke with Cointelegraph about the regulatory potential of the platform:

“With an increased interest from traditional finance in DeFi, the AllianceBlock regulatory and compliance layer will allow traditional institutions to access opportunities in DeFi in a variety of ways, such as creating compliant and tradable certificate wrappers from liquidity mining tokens. , yield farming or NFT “.

Token performances

Data analysis reveals that DeFi’s total locked value has increased 4.62% during the week to a figure of $ 167.42 billion.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows DeFi’s top 100 tokens by market capitalization considerably well over the past seven days.

Phoenix Global (PHB) secured the top spot on the podium with a colossal 3,230%. Loopring (LRC) ranked second with 118.5%, while Basic Attention Token (BAT) ranked third with 30.94. The fourth and fifth places were occupied by Avalanche (AVAX) and Maker (MKR) with 20.74% and 18.5%, respectively.

Thanks for reading our roundup of this week’s most impactful DeFi developments. Join us again next Friday for more stories, ideas, and education in this dynamically moving space.

Keep reading: