As happens every day before the beginning of each month, the relay of the new Games With Gold is now available, providing members of Xbox Live Gold new free games for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S until subscription ends. While Kingdom Two Crowns will remain free until December 15, now two new games are already available with the new Games With Gold from December 2021.

While Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Gold players can already enjoy the former December 2021 Games With Gold, which in this case are: The Escapists 2 and Orcs Must Die !. This latest Xbox 360 title can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S without any problem thanks to the backward compatibility. Get Xbox Live Gold today to get into the action or join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes all these great benefits, plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy the most advanced multiplayer service, exclusive discounts for members on games in the Microsoft Store and of course, free games.

The Escapists 2 (available until December 31)

The Ultimate Open World Prison Game! Risk it all to escape the world’s most dangerous prisons. Explore the largest prisons, where you will find a great diversity of plants, roofs, vents and underground tunnels. Follow the prison rules: go to roll call, work, and follow strict routines; All while devising a secret plan to achieve freedom! “

Orcs Must Die! (available until December 15)

Slash, burn, skewer, and throw: No matter how, orcs must die in this fantasy action-strategy game from Robot Entertainment. As a powerful War Wizard with dozens of deadly weapons, spells, and traps, defend twenty-four strongholds of a savage horde of beastly foes, including ogres, infernal bats and, of course, a whole band of hideous orcs. Combat on multiple levels of difficulty, including a brutal Nightmare mode. Will you rake orcs in lava pits, smash them with a rooftop trap, or freeze them and smash them with a knife? No matter what weapons and traps you choose, you are sure to enjoy a good orc kill!