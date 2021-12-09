Ava Labs, the managers behind the Avalanche Network blockchain project, have been selected to join Mastercard Start Path Crypto, a startup engagement program; as reported by the company exclusively to Cointelegraph Spanish this December 9, 2021.

With this incorporation, Ava Labs will allow the expansion of the Avalanche ecosystem among the different actors that make life in the program focused on exploring and solving how blockchain technology it can democratize use cases for people and businesses around the world.

By being part of Mastercard Start Path Crypto, Ava Labs will connect with a thriving ecosystem of partners and digital players of this major payment processor around the world to expand and accelerate the implementation of blockchain technology in their business schemes.

With this program, Mastercard provides a fast track for financial and technology companies of all sizes to build, deploy and grow.

The incorporation of Ava Labs into this program is a clear example of the growing business interest in Avalanche Network, an adoption that has allowed this blockchain network to rank among the top 20 by market capitalization, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

