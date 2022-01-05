Autoterm Air 2D: super cheap and approved heating in your camper

The Autoterm Air 2D is the cheapest approved stationary heater; However, its performance is excellent, its technical characteristics make it suitable for extreme cold and altitude, and it also has an adjusted consumption. It is an excellent stationary heater.

The stationary heating In a campervan it is essential to travel not only in winter, but also in autumn and even in spring, depending on our destination. And the Autoterm Air 2D has become a favorite option for several reasons: it is cheap, takes up little space, is simple, reliable, has a excellent performance and, above all, it is a stationary heating approved.

With a thermal power that reaches up to 2 kW, and consuming a 29 W maximum powered at 12V, the Autoterm Air 2D –formerly known as Autoterm Planar Air 2D- It is a sufficient model to heat camper vans up to L2H2 without any problem. For this reason, for what we mentioned above, and for the details that we are going to review below, it is positioning itself as one of the stationary heating models best seller.

It takes up little space, but its performance is sufficient even for L2H2.

Autoterm Air 2D the best stationary heater for camper van?

Among the leading manufacturers of stationary heaters, Autoterm It is the one that offers the most economical product and, in addition, balanced in terms of thermal power, energy consumption and fuel consumption. Its thermal power is 0.8 kW to 2 kW and your fuel consumption –diesel, of course- stays in a range of between 0.1 and 0.24 L / h.

The voltage range, as we were advancing, also has a range of 10W to 29W at 12V and is capable of producing a volume of hot air of Come in 34m3 / h – 75m3 / h. That is, yes, it is a stationary heater with enough performance to fulfill its purpose in a camper van. ‘large volume’, a typical L2H2.

But in addition, it is already sold with everything you need: the sprat to be fed directly from the diesel tank of the van or the digital control with thermostat, just like him height kit to be able to go to the mountains with our camper van. And all this for a price that does not exceed 550 euros, although with installation and the corresponding workshop certificate for homologation in the ITV it will cost us between 850 and 950 euros.

It can be installed inside or on the underside of our van.

Multitude of modes to adjust stationary heating

We have made a Autoterm Air 2D test. In the digital control we can configure the stationary heating by power, by temperature, only to ventilate the interior of the van or in its star mode: with thermostat. All modes are set with a timer to control the operation and not drain, by mistake, the energy of our battery.

Star mode is the thermostat mode For a simple reason, and that is that it works exactly the same as home heating. We only have to configure at what temperature we want the interior of our camper van to be kept, a maximum time during which the stationary heating will be in operation, and in a few minutes we will be exactly as we want.

The time it takes to heat up the interior of the van is minimal, the noise produced by the heater, fuel pump and fan itself is quite contained and the hot air flow it is abundant. In short, it is a heating with a quality / price ratio reference in the market.