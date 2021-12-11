The text, effective September 1, prohibits women in Texas from having an abortion after six weeks of gestation, while the Supreme Court guarantees the right to terminate the pregnancy during the first two trimesters of a pregnancy.

The Supreme Court recognized in 1973, and upheld in 1992, the right of American women to have an abortion while the fetus is not viable, that is, around 22-24 weeks of pregnancy.

But the Texas legislation presents an exceptional device, which until now has complicated the intervention of federal justice.

Texas law tasks citizens “exclusively” with enforcing the abortion ban after six weeks, encouraging them to take civil action against individuals and organizations that help women terminate pregnancy, promising in return a $ 10,000 compensation.

Called to rule on the issue when the law came into force, the Supreme Court, with a conservative majority, took refuge behind these “new procedural questions” to refuse to intervene.

His inaction, seen as a sign of the influence of the three justices appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, had been heavily criticized by the left. Democratic President Joe Biden criticized a decision that “insults the rule of law.”