After a year of being captured, this November 9, the Supreme Court of Justice endorsed the extradition to the United States of Leison Jiménez Mosquera, alias Pale, a key element within the Ernesto Che Guevara front, of the National Liberation Army (ELN). The subversive was one of the masterminds of the illegal group, especially when it came to coordinating drug trafficking routes. The criminal had sent drugs abroad for five years and was in charge of logistics in Chocó.

For his criminal interference in the North American country, the guerrilla had an extradition order from the District Court of the state of Texas. The Colombian authorities advanced the process of his extradition and, now, he will have to appear before that court. The crime for which he is accused is a concert to operate and embark on any submersible medium without nationality for drug trafficking.

According to the report of the Attorney General’s Office, the cocaine, which sailed from the Pacific, was transported for the most part by means of electric semi-submersibles. During the search and search procedures carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Navy, in the jungle area of ​​the municipality of Timbiquí (Cauca) a 45-meter-long mega-submersible was found, with a 12-hour underwater navigation capacity. According to the criminal authority, this device had an electrical battery recharging system that made it autonomous in the open sea.

“Among other smuggling methods, the DTO uses low-profile vessels (LPV), semi-submersible self-propelled vessels (SPSS), and fully submersible submarines (FSS) to transport large cocaine shipments by sea. ”On October 20, 2016, authorities intercepted and seized a self-propelled semi-submersible vessel off the Pacific Coast of Colombia and recovered 987 kilograms of cocaine. The boat had no nationality or flag, ”reads the criminal’s file.

The investigations would show that the semi-submersibles were destined to travel through the Pacific Ocean until they reached an intermediate point near the border between Guatemala and Mexico. This, taking into account that the final destination was the United States.

In order to complete the route, the ELN would have used criminals based throughout Latin America, in countries such as Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. In addition, he would have ties to drug cartels, including ‘Los Zetas’ in Mexico.

“The DTO smuggles cocaine from Colombia and Ecuador to Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico. A portion of that cocaine is subsequently imported into the United States. Profits from the sale of illicit drugs are subsequently transported from the United States back to and through the countries mentioned above, ”says the file.

Upon learning of this information, the United States authorities investigated Jiménez Mosquera and managed to collect additional information that today allows him to be extradited. In particular, the tracking of the criminal was in charge of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). They intercepted communications and thus were able to trace the criminal’s routes and his modus operandi.

It is worth mentioning that the monitoring of Jiménez Mosquera dates from 2016. Since then, and until last year, all the data that led to his capture on November 4, 2020 were collected. The operation was carried out jointly between the Prosecutor’s Office and the National Navy in the district of Noanamá, Chocó. The DEA also participated in it and 10 other criminals were captured who transported tons of cocaine to Europe, North America and Central America by means of mega-submersibles, fishing boats and boats.

