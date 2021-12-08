Authorities in Russia and Ukraine have shut down a number of illegal crypto mining facilities powered by stolen electricity located around the capitals Kiev and Moscow, as well as in the Russian republic of Dagestan.

Authorities discovered that large amounts of electrical service were being stolen from a network run by the Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC ROSSETI), an energy network operator in Russia, in an area near the Russian capital.

The official Katerina Korotkova, representative of the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor’s Office, stated in this regard that:

“The audit discovered the unauthorized connection to the electricity grid, the theft of electricity and the illegal appropriation of land for the operation of devices to perform cryptographic calculations in relation to cryptocurrency mining“.

According to Korotkova, the expenditure of electricity consumed illegally that was being used to power the equipment was related to a cryptocurrency production center located in Oblast, Moscow, and would exceed about 500,000 rubles per day (practically $ 7,000 dollars), a fact that led to the introduction of a criminal instance and a plan to carry out the due prosecution of those who act as owners of the center.

Authorities shut down illegal mining operations in Dagestan

As in Moscow, authorities detected another similar energy expenditure from cryptocurrency mining in the Republic of Dagestan, one of Russia’s federal subjects.

This energy theft came from two mining farms, one located on the northern slopes of Russia, specifically in the North Caucasus and the other in the Botlikh area.

Regarding the first installation, last November a large mining operation had been discovered in the mountainous area, according to the local newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda. The preliminary data of the investigation showed that the operators of this site caused damage valued at 1 million rubles, which corresponds to more than $ 13,000 dollars.

For his part the farm located in the Botlikh area It began operations in November and was being run by a resident citizen of the Dakhadayevsky district, who stole 257,000 rubles of electricity (about $ 3,500), the Dagestan Ministry of the Interior pointed out.

Cryptocurrency farm closed in Kiev

As for Kien, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) discovered an illegal crypto mining farm in the Kiev Oblast region, where 3 locals installed ASIC equipment in a rented garage in the Buchansky district border region.

There, they have allegedly made use of electrical energy worth more than 3 million hryvnia, the legal tender of Ukraine, which translates to more than $ 128,000 dollars).

Is crypto mining legal in Russia?

The truth of this whole issue is that Bitcoin mining is not prohibited, but it is not yet regulated. LThe Law on Digital Financial Assets, regulates a series of activities related to cryptocurrencies in the Russian Federation, but the mining of digital assets does not fall within its scope of application.

This year, the Moscow authorities have initiated procedures and meetings at different levels and spheres of government in order to request that mining be recognized as a commercial and fiscal activity.

During 2021 the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has not rested in its goal of detecting illegal cryptocurrency farms that take advantage of the country’s electricity grid, achieving great strides, including the closure of a large data center in Ukraine, a An attractive location for this work and where the federal government has been taking steps to legislate the issue.

This type of event, according to the opinion of some experts, could generate more seriousness and momentum for Russia and Ukraine to reach a consensus on how to control cryptocurrency mining in the near future.

