LaSalud.mx .- The Ministry of Health will continue working to advance access to health services for the entire population of the state of Colima, through actions to improve infrastructure, equipment and distribution of supplies and medicines, said the head of the branch, Jorge Alcocer Varela.

He announced that, to guarantee access to first-level health services in the state, the Health Institute for Well-being (Insabi), delivered five mobile medical units with an investment of 10 million 532 thousand 220 pesos for the benefit of inhabitants of dispersed or difficult-to-access communities.

By participating in the presentation of the Colima Support Plan, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the state capital, before members of the legal and expanded cabinet, as well as the governor Indira Vizcaino Silva, Alcocer Varela announced that the distribution of drugs that the entity requires is carried out, for an amount of 15 million 500 thousand pesos.

He added that the entity has been supported with the complete delivery of what it has requested in terms of electric hospital beds, stretcher trolleys for adults and adult and pediatric ventilators, as well as six X-ray machines.

Referring to investment projects, the Health Minister pointed out that the radiological imaging service of regional hospitals has been strengthened; in particular, the Regional University Hospital of Colima, for which the required resource was authorized for 28 million 859 thousand pesos, in accordance with the operating rules of the Health Fund for Well-being (Fonsabi).

Also during this year, diagnostic, laboratory, personal protection and hand hygiene supplies were delivered, essential for the care of people in general and health professionals during the pandemic, he added.

When talking about the supply of medicines, he announced that 61 thousand 319 pieces have been delivered, out of a total of 325 thousand. Likewise, 85% of the entire air conditioning network of the Regional University Hospital will be replaced, with an investment of 25 million pesos. The hospitalization area of ​​the State Cancer Institute will also be completed with resources for 14.2 million pesos.

In addition, today begins the maintenance and adaptation program of 44 health centers and announced that next week the adaptation of the State Blood Transfusion Center will begin. “It is an unprecedented find“That in the state of Colima there is only one center of this type, but it also lacks adequate facilities and specialized personnel, which makes it difficult to have blood and its components”in good conditions”. said.

The secretary Alcocer Varela announced that the health services of this entity will be integrated into IMSS Bienestar, “thus strengthening the policy of transformation of the Mexican health system led by the president”, He specified.

On behalf of the health sector, the heads of Insabi attended, Juan Antonio Ferrer Aguilar; of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto, and the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), Luis Antonio Ramirez Pineda.

DZ