Young community members in Caldono murdered by unknown persons

Again, the department of Cauca was the victim of violent acts that this time claimed the lives of two young community members belonging to the Nasa people, one of the hardest hit by the wave of murders that is shaking the southwest of Colombia.

The events occurred at the exit of the Porvenir Vilachi village when two armed individuals opened fire on the young people, who were identified by the authorities as Gersain Campo Campo and Griceldino Pascue Cayapú, 20 and 26 years old each.

This information was ratified by the Secretary of the Government of Caldono, Cauca, Pablo Porras, who said that “The two victims are two indigenous community members, identified as Gersaín Campo Campo and Griceldino Poscué Cayapú”And pointed out the origin of both: one of the community members belonged to the village of Las Delicias, San Lorenzo reservation and the other to the Los Monos village, Pueblo Nuevo reservation.

These acts of violence are the result of an escalation promoted by irregular groups that seek to gain control of the territory of southwestern Colombia. In the last two weeks, the death of a minor occurred in the area and, by the Nasa people, figures such as the former governor have been assassinated Marco Camacho Guetio.

Precisely, Secretary Porras reported that in the early hours of this November 29, a security council made up of civil and military authorities was convened to develop containment strategies in the face of the violence that plagues the municipality.

This is the panorama of violence in 2021

It should be noted that since 2017 there has been one of the highest peaks of massacres after the peace agreement had been signed. In that year, Indepaz documented 91 massacres that left 381 victims, figures that do not stop, since so far in 2021 there have been 77 massacres in 2021 with 279 victims.

The departments most affected by the massacres have been Antioquia with 13, Cauca (13), Valle del Cauca (9), Nariño (8) and Norte de Santander (6). The peculiarity is that Antioquia, Cauca and Nariño were also the departments in which there were more massacres last year, according to Indepaz, The three have something in common: in none of them has the State managed to fill the void left by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) after the signing of the Peace Accords.

Indepaz also announced that, Between January 1 and October 16, 2021, 41 ex-FARC combatants have been assassinated or disappeared. In addition, the Institute also indicated to RCN Radio that, since the signing of the Peace Agreement, 290 have been assassinated.

According to the Institute, for this month of October four crimes have already been reported: Duberney Gómez Rodríguez (in Neiva, Nariño); Ruber Erney Dorado (in Balboa, Cauca); María Steffania Muñoz Villa (Buenos Aires, Cauca), and Jorge Eliecer Garzón Manrique (in Florencia, Caquetá).

