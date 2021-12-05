An artist from Mexico, Karla de Lara, will present her first collection of NFTs entitled “My Digital World” at the 31st edition of “Miami Art Week”, an event that corresponds to Art Basel and Art Miami and is considered one of the most important modern and contemporary art fairs in the United States, bringing together more than 80,000 visitors from around the world. Something relevant about the event is that Art Miami will exhibit and auction never-before-seen artworks in NFT form for the first time from December 1 to December 5, 2021.

This first NFT collection will be exhibited alongside Binance NFT and “Art of the World Gallery” which is one of America’s leading modern and contemporary art galleries and represents some of the most influential artists and teachers of the 20th and 21st centuries from around the world. In this event will be artists of the stature of Fernando Botero, Robert Indiana and Julio Larraz.

In relation to the artist’s career, Karla de Lara is an internationally recognized Mexican artist. He has had more than 300 exhibitions independently around the world, in more than 37 countries on five continents.

Karla has stood out for being the author of the largest interior mural in Mexico. “Visions” was the first piece to become part of the permanent collection of the National Museum of History in the last 46 years. Likewise, she was named “Artist of the Decade” by Art Tour International 2020 and has been the first and only Mexican to win the International Award of Nations at the Biennial of Nations. He has collaborated with Bentley, Ferrari, Air France KLM and has also been the face of “Country Brand” Mexico.

It may interest you: