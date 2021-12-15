When it comes to cooking, each step we take matters and has a tremendous influence on the taste, appearance or, ultimately, the quality of the dish and the cut is one of them. That is why it is so important to have a knife set well groomed and sharp.

If you are thinking of giving one to a whole kitchen and getting it right, you must take into account two things: your budget and what the person who receives them must pay you with a coin -even if it is small- to avoid bad luck (one that, being a town, knows all the superstitions). At Amazon we have found a selection of knives for all types of pockets that are a sure hit:

AMAZON GO We visit the store of the FUTURE

Best Seller: Amazon Basics

We start with the cheapest of all, this selection of house brand knives, that is Amazon Basics, which, as its name already indicates, has what is essential and necessary.

The set consists of 14 pieces (including a scissors and a sharpener) and a wooden stand, with everything you need to from slicing bread to filleting meat. The full set features an average rating of 4.5 stars among more than 9000 buyers (It is also the best seller) and is on sale today for only 28.80 22.26 euros.





Amazon Basics 14-Piece Kitchen Knife and Stand Set

3 carnations

Within the mid-range brands and with good value for money is 2 claveles, a firm with a long tradition in the world of cutlery and that we find represented on Amazon with this set of 5 knives made of stainless steel and a fiber holder .

A selection that includes a chef’s knife, meat, fish or bread knives among others, with an average note of 4.6 stars, which we can also find today reduced for an interesting price of 95.99 66.99 euros.





3 Claveles Set of 5 professional stainless steel kitchen knives chef knives with stand kimura fiber knives

Bows

Another of the most popular brands of knives nationwide is Arcos and although we can find sets of knives generally for all types of budgets, today we find a complete set of 5 Nitrium stainless steel pieces, a wooden block and a perfect gift box for these holidays.

It is a complete set for almost all types of cutting at a professional level, which we also find today very low (practically half the price) on Amazon for just 145.43 76.36 euros.





Arcos Universal Series – 5-piece Knife Set in Gift Box (5 Knives), NITRUM Stainless Steel Blade, Polyoxymethylene (POM) Handle, Wooden Block, Brown Color

Zwilling

If we want to enter the world of professional kitchen with a medium-high budget, the Zwilling brand may be the right choice. In this case we sign this set of nine knives and a block of wood lowered by 239 220 euros.

The price includes a set of nine-piece knives for roving and garnishing, a multipurpose knife, another for meat, a chef’s knife, another for bread, meat fork, sharpener and finally, the kitchen scissors. Everyone made of stainless steel With a wooden handle, they promise precision and resistance in equal measure.





ZWILLING Knife block, 9 pieces, Wooden block, Knives and scissors made of special stainless steel / plastic handle, Twin Gourmet

Wusthof Classic

Finally, if we have a demanding cook at home and the budget is enough, this set of six professional knives from Wusthof is the perfect gift (which you will surely appreciate). A set with a chef’s knife and other models that range between 10 and 23 centimeters of blade.





Wusthof Classic (1120160602) – Knife Set, 6 Pieces, Professional Knife Set Including 5 Chef’s Knives with Blades Between 10 cm and 23 cm, and 1 Sharpener

Of course, the price is not suitable for all pockets since we find them on Amazon (where it has an average note of 4.9 stars) for 359 euros. Yes indeed, You can choose the deferred payment in four without interest or directly finance your purchase (You have more info in the choice of payment method).

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 39.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Paladar | Practical and easy-to-use knife sharpeners to keep your kitchen utensils always ready

Directly to the Paladar | How to wash and care for your kitchen knives with the advice of a master knifemaker and two chefs