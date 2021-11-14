“It is our responsibility, as the Austrian government, to protect the people,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told reporters. “Therefore we have decided that from Monday there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated,” he added.

The measure will affect about 2 million of the 8.9 million inhabitants, the APA news agency estimated. It does not cover children under 12 years of age because in Austria they are not authorized to receive the vaccine.

The confinement will initially last 10 days and police officers will be in the streets asking citizens for their proof of vaccination, Schallenberg warned.

Austria has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe: just 65% of the population and in recent weeks the infection rate has been increasing. There were 11,552 new cases on Sunday and a week ago there were 8,554.