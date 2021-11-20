The ultra leader – who has recommended dewormers, ibuprofen and vitamin C to protect himself from covid – has called a large demonstration for tomorrow, Saturday, to protest against the government’s decisions.

Kilck has tested positive for coronavirus and will not be able to participate in the rally.

The bosses have described the new confinement as “a historic catastrophe” since the closures will mean huge losses as they occur a few weeks before Christmas.

Experts estimate that losses for businesses can amount to one billion euros per week. Another highly affected sector is tourism, especially winter tourism, on which large regions of the country depend

In Vienna, artisans who sell their wares at Christmas markets were getting ready to pack everything in boxes just a week after opening.

“It is unfair that the 70% who have been vaccinated have to confine themselves because of the 30% who have not been vaccinated,” said Markus Horvarth. Annoyed, this wooden jewelry merchant said that he does not have much hope that the market will reopen in mid-December and believes that the confinement will be “prolonged”.

“I earn half of my income here,” Christian Edlmayr said in another position. “This will be very, very hard.”

With information from AFP, EFE and Reuters